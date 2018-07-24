Horn honking motorist last straw

The bicyclists you pass on the road when you are behind the wheel could be one of your own family

Horn honking motorist last straw

Motorists, please obey the law and respect bicyclists.

The horn honking motorist today was the last straw. As I was bicycling on the TCH through the narrow lane construction zone at the bridge crossing the Koksilah River, a motorist following me repeatedly honked the horn at me. I was “taking the lane” as instructed to and I was even approaching 60 km/h on the downhill stretch, the speed limit in the zone (although I am not required to reach that speed).

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. In my experience the majority of drivers in the Cowichan Valley do not follow the law when they pass bicyclists on the road. A bicycle is also a vehicle and drivers of motor vehicles must slow down, ensure that there is no oncoming traffic, and then pass when it is safe, as they would any other vehicle, giving ample space between vehicles. But most drivers try to squeeze past cyclists, frequently forcing oncoming traffic to slow down or move over toward the shoulder.

I can already here the protest, “I see so many cyclists disobeying the law!” Everyone should follow traffic law. However, that is no excuse for you to break the law and endanger someone who is in a much more vulnerable position.

This must change, my fellow Cowichan Valley residents. The bicyclists you pass on the road when you are behind the wheel could be one of your own family, or a friend, and certainly is one of your neighbours.

James Van Hemert

Cowichan Bay

Previous story
Trump a real man who is fixing the U.S.
Next story
Changes needed to cut down dangerous driving

Just Posted

Meade Creek Recycling Centre opens after $5.5M upgrade

New and upgraded $5.5-million facility offers more recycing options

Cowichan cleans up on BC Summer Games podium

Local athletes collect more than three dozen medals

North Cowichan looks to set up reserve fund for Quamichan Lake

Solutions for algae-plagued Quamichan Lake could be expensive

Overnight road work closes Pacific Marine Circle Route

The portion of the Pacific Marine Circle Route between Port Renfrew and… Continue reading

Rebuild it and they will come: Cowichan wetland project creates habitat for fish and fowl

The wetlands are in the low-lying section of NCC’s Chase Woods Nature Preserve

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

VIDEO: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat

Tourism operator describes astonishing encounter

Whitecaps coach all but confirms Alphonso Davies heading to Bayern Munich

Carl Robinson talks about the 17-year-old star joining the top club at the end of MLS season

Petronas secures 25% of LNG Canada

The deal will allow Petronas to develop its natural gas resource in northeast B.C.

Operation Little Black Dress reaching new heights for B.C. search and rescue group

Women hope to inspire others to fundraise for their search and rescue volunteers

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

B.C. homicide cops probe death of 7-year-old girl

Aaliyah Rosa’s body was discovered inside a rental unit at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Most Read

  • Changes needed to cut down dangerous driving

    I must say that B.C. has the worst traffic.

  • Horn honking motorist last straw

    The bicyclists you pass on the road when you are behind the wheel could be one of your own family