The bicyclists you pass on the road when you are behind the wheel could be one of your own family

Horn honking motorist last straw

Motorists, please obey the law and respect bicyclists.

The horn honking motorist today was the last straw. As I was bicycling on the TCH through the narrow lane construction zone at the bridge crossing the Koksilah River, a motorist following me repeatedly honked the horn at me. I was “taking the lane” as instructed to and I was even approaching 60 km/h on the downhill stretch, the speed limit in the zone (although I am not required to reach that speed).

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. In my experience the majority of drivers in the Cowichan Valley do not follow the law when they pass bicyclists on the road. A bicycle is also a vehicle and drivers of motor vehicles must slow down, ensure that there is no oncoming traffic, and then pass when it is safe, as they would any other vehicle, giving ample space between vehicles. But most drivers try to squeeze past cyclists, frequently forcing oncoming traffic to slow down or move over toward the shoulder.

I can already here the protest, “I see so many cyclists disobeying the law!” Everyone should follow traffic law. However, that is no excuse for you to break the law and endanger someone who is in a much more vulnerable position.

This must change, my fellow Cowichan Valley residents. The bicyclists you pass on the road when you are behind the wheel could be one of your own family, or a friend, and certainly is one of your neighbours.

James Van Hemert

Cowichan Bay