Hometown Hockey a waste of money

I am pretty sure most Cowichan Valley taxpayers (remember us? — we are the ones whose CVRD taxes go up every year!) are very unhappy to find out that the CVRD has wasted more than $50,000 of our tax money to promote a billion dollar corporation — Roger’s Media — and the very profitable and rich NHL for the Hometown Hockey event this past weekend. I like to watch hockey but don’t want to pay for it through my taxes.

Why did the CVRD sneak this ridiculous expenditure through? What compelling reason is there to publicize and further enrich these huge corporations with tax money? I have no interest in seeing our taxes wasted on a private event just because the CVRD staff like the idea or are happy to mingle and have fun with Ron MacLean at our expense. The elected CVRD directors need to explain why they voted for this one! If it’s such a good idea they should pay for it themselves!

The CVRD recovers 100 per cent of sewer, water and other homeowner services costs from taxpayers. Yet, we are forced pay more than 80 per cent of the costs to provide the few people in the valley that play hockey in the three CVRD arenas. There is almost no cost recovery of the more than $10 million spent running these energy gobbling facilities. There’s a lot wrong with this picture and it’s time the CVRD took another look at the huge cash subsidies they provide to special interest groups at the expense of all taxpayers, especially those on fixed incomes. This Hometown Hockey fiasco is a good place to start slashing the $80 million of CVRD spending this year.

W.E. (Bill) Dumont

Cobble Hill