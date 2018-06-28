Homeless need healing, not enforcement

Funds wasted on enforcement need to be re-allocated to setting up healing centres in every community

Homeless need healing, not enforcement

I spent a morning having coffee with some local RCMP members. The event was called ‘Coffee with a Cop’, and it was rewarding to say the least.

We were discussing how it doesn’t make sense to place law enforcement officers in the position of babysitting some of the troublemakers of the local homeless population. We all agreed that what is needed for this rising challenge in every community across Canada are healing centres. Much like the local Hope Farm Healing Centre on Drinkwater Road, just outside of Duncan.

When our youth are brought up with emotional, sexual, or physical abuse they need healing not the band-aid of enforcement. A child brought up under the erratic behavior of an alcoholic parent (or parents who are negligent in responsible parenting practices), needs to get to a safe learning environment where he/she can sort out those past difficult experiences and begin to rebuild a life of trust and confidence.

Homeless individuals each have their own life story which brought them to the place of possible drug addiction, depression, and unemployment. How we treat our disadvantaged is a statement of our compassion and integrity as a community. Law enforcement officers are neither skilled nor appreciative of having this challenge put on their lap. The funds wasted on enforcement need to be re-allocated to setting up healing centres in every community.

The community members who understand this vision need to galvanize a political will to push our city administrators to shift funding from police enforcement of this particular issue to building and supporting facilities where homeless can learn plumbing, electrical, construction, computer and farming skills while at the same time receiving counselling, group therapy, addiction therapy, and a general emotional/mental healing. We figured these homeless individuals would need one or two years at such healing centres, not a couple of nights in jail.

I am sharing this letter to all editors in every Canadian community because it is time we stepped up to the plate.

Bill Woollam

Duncan

Previous story
COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs
Next story
Warren Goulding column: Amalgamation: this question will be back

Just Posted

Warren Goulding column: Amalgamation: this question will be back

One pundit figures another vote can’t be any more that 40 years away.

VIDEO: Land trust proposed to create attainable housing

Lake Cowichan’s housing crunch is getting critical and needs a local solution: resident says

Mock tourney precedes pickleball championship

Many local players got into the action as the Cowichan Lake Pickleball… Continue reading

Business notes: Whippletree Furniture closing this summer

Else said she plans to close the shop sometimes near the end of July.

Amateur Talent Night a hit at the Lake

Comedy and nostalgic music was on the agenda for the C.L. Golden Agers’ Amateur Talent Night

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Former B.C. premier warns against change to proportional representation

Ujjal Dosanjh is urging voters to say No to a referendum on proportional representation

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Most Read