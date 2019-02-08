Hereditary chiefs making courageous stand

The Wet’suwet’en Hereditary chiefs are the true leaders in Houston, B.C.

Their rejection of the Trans Canada fracked gas pipeline through their territories is a courageous and spiritual deed to protect Mother Earth for all peoples for seven generations to come. In this age of climate change disasters, it is the wise way.

TransCanada Coastal Gas Link, in their flagrant disregard for the ancient laws protecting the ancestral lands of the Wet’suwet’en clans and the essential work taking place at the Unist’ot’en Healing Lodge, are the ones that should be thrown in jail.

The duplicity of the governments of British Columbia and Canada in maintaining the colonial status quo in this situation is unforgivable. Generations of indigenous peoples have suffered under the cruelly racist, supremacist and unjust systems established by colonialism.

Now is the time to fully implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). Reconciliation will only have meaning when we do.

Increasing numbers of “unsettled settlers” are taking a stand beside First Nations people to defend the land and the rights of the First Peoples.

Candace Moore

Duncan

