She carried my tray, grabbed my plants and found another volunteer to help me to my car.

Heather sale volunteers heroes to pregnant buyer

Picture this: a passionate gardener at the beginning of spring, physically disabled by a complicated, almost-at-the-end, pregnancy who is desperate to get out of the house with her two-year-old so that she can therapeutically spend money on plants whose futures depend on the mercy of her supportive family’s schedule.

This past Saturday, arriving early to Vancouver Island Heather Society’s annual sale in Cobble Hill, I parked my car much too far away and waddled slowly with my toddler towards the growing line at the far side of the fair grounds. Between trying to keep my toddler warm and becoming increasingly uncomfortable on my feet, I was thinking I would just pack it in.

Out of the shady, frost covered shadows emerged a volunteer who took pity on my blimped, awkward state and personally helped me through the sale. She carried my tray, grabbed my plants and found another volunteer to help me to my car. This truly was a surprise light at the end of my long, horrible winter and I wish all those gracious Heather Society volunteers a fabulous spring and fruitful summer. Thank you!

Fiona Dalrymple

Shawnigan Lake

Nobody’s forcing Siebring to run for office

