Our weight and fitness could help us to avoid such life threatening attacks

Heart & stroke story reinforces need for preventative health

Under a full page “Health” story, Ms. Shea relayed two years of very scary experiences with a heart attack and three strokes and many doctor visits, hospital stays, meds and treatments, and one sentence says she dropped 90 lbs. during these ongoing serious health issues.

Maybe I’m mistaken, but is the message here, besides the Cowichan Valley to Victoria being such a great place to be taken care of healthwise, that our weight and fitness could help us to avoid such life threatening attacks on our health. Reading a story such as this brave woman’s, reinforces the importance of preventative health.

S. Laursen

Cobble Hill