Healthcare great; should also include pharmacare and dental

I would like to extend a sincere thank you and appreciation to the hard working and professional healthcare workers at Cowichan District Hospital.

Last week I had day surgery and the care I received was phenomenal. From the admitting clerk, to the pre op, operating room and post op nurses, the anaesthesiologist to my surgeon, thank you all. I am happily recovering at home grateful for the care I received.

We are so fortunate to live in a province and country that has adopted the former NDP leader Tommy Douglas’s vision for a national healthcare system for all. Moving forward, we also need the system to include pharmacare and dental care. Once again, thank you to all the professional healthcare workers.

J. Lord

Duncan