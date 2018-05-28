Health care system wonderful

When it comes to heart, stroke, renal, or other immediate needs, the doctors are there for us.

We have an amazing health care system.

Yes, people complain about long wait-times for elective surgery, but when it comes to heart, stroke, renal, or other immediate needs, the doctors are there for us. More than that, the nurses are incredible, truly caring, compassionate, informative, and present for us.

I speak as one on dialysis, looked after in a community clinic, and I have nothing but praise for the knowledge and expertise of the nurses and staff. Many thanks to them all.

Joanna M. Weston

Shawnigan Lake

