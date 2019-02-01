Hands off Venezuela

Hands off Venezuela

The Carter Centre which has monitored over 90 foreign elections, has declared Venezuela’s electoral system to be “the best in the world”.

Not just fair, impartial and transparent, but impossible to rig, making it more reliable than elections held in say Canada, the US or the EU.

Each vote in the recent election was confirmed with a fingerprint, registered with an electronic ballot, then cross-referenced with a paper receipt, leaving no reasonable doubt that the people’s choice, with 67% of the vote, was Nicolas Maduro.

Just as it would be absurd for any foreign nation to declare that Justin Trudeau isn’t Prime Minister of Canada, or Trump President of the United States, it is outrageous that these nations should unilaterally declare some preferred, unelected politician, ‘President of Venezuela’.

Venezuelan elite and their foreign backers know they cannot win at the ballot box; they are simply too few, and the poor – who have benefited so greatly from land reform, better housing, food, health care and education under President Maduro – are simply too many.

And that is why they cry foul.

Attacking Venezuela’s sovereignty isn’t about promoting democracy; it is about preventing it.

Shame on Canada for participating.

Hands off Venezuela.

Mike Ward

Duncan

Previous story
Is state censorship on the way?

Just Posted

Cowichan Piggies win back-and-forth battle with Sheep

Rugby coach thrust into unfamiliar role as ref

Cowichan leaders hopeful with Malcomson’s Nanaimo by-election win

Political stability seen as important to getting work done

A spark goes out, a casting call, a visiting choir, and a breath of Spain: it’s a busy time

Valley folks mourn loss of Roger Sparkes: quirky, but always ready to support the arts

VIDEO: Fabuloso February as Osborne Bay Pub presents a month of stellar acts

From gypsy blues to raunchy rock to a super Valentine’s night out, check these offerings

Cowichan Cougars keep rolling in 2019

Over 30 women’s soccer team undefeated so far this year

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Whitehorse

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Demolition company ‘exposed worker to serious injury or death’ at former Island mill – WorkSafeBC

ABC Recycling failed to employ professional engineer before collapse, says report

Hot air balloon crashes into power line during B.C. carnival

There were no major injuries reported in the incident near Vernon

Resident angered over B.C. government trapping deer for research

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

Surrey transit cop shooting suspect had sentence reduced for 2010 fatal shooting

Judge in Glasgow’s shooting case was ‘particularly impressed’ victim’s parents urged Glasgow to become a ‘better person’

Vancouver Canucks looking for road wins to claw out clear playoff position

The tie between the Colorado Avalanche and Canucks will be broken Saturday when the teams meet in Denver

Volunteers to continue search for missing cowboy in Merritt over the weekend

Ben Tyner said that other ranchers believe Tyner rode to an area known as Swakum Ridge

Most Read