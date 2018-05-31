Gun club works to be good neighbour

Re: “Neighbours aim to oust gun club from park”, (May 30, Citizen)

I take some offence to your news article on page 3 of the latest issue. Save for one paragraph with no actual discussion or quotes from the Cowichan Fish and Game Association (CFGA), the entire article sounds like an information piece from the Cowichan River Neighbourhood Association.

The CFGA range has been in operation over 80 years now, before the park existed and long before any of the neighbours moved in to the area. The CFGA range exists in a rural area, where hunting and firearms sports have a long history and the range provides a safe and educational space for responsible firearm owners to practice their sport. The CFGA executive have worked with the neighbours (who choose to move into an area with a range) to abate the noise and are now below federal requirements, as well as restricting times and uses to placate the neighbours concerns, as admitted by Mr. Kopp. The range operates under federal permit, not provincial, and tries hard to be a good neighbour. Too bad that doesn’t run both ways.

Alan Moore

Mill Bay