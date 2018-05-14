Guaranteed income would encourage people to work

No more welfare, unemployment payments, health subsidies

Guaranteed income would encourage people to work

There is a lot of talk about guaranteed income and the big cry is how can we pay for it. The numbers I have seen is $43 billion a year. People will not believe it will save tax money? No more welfare, unemployment payments, health subsidies and plus many other provincial and federal benefits.

Most think the majority would just quit working, WRONG WRONG. Many on welfare are afraid to get a job because of losing their welfare and if the job does not pay off it can take them several months to get back on the dole; that could leave them and their family in financial trouble. If they have a guaranteed income they will try to augment their income to improve their lot.

John McDonald

Duncan

