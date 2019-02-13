Van was slip-sliding away until they stepped in to help

Grateful neighbourhood pulled together

I want to say a special thank you to all the locals that came to my rescue on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

I have a van that does not like the road conditions that prevail as a result of the unusual amount of snow.

I thought I could make it up the hill to no avail.

I ended going down the hill so I could take a run at it. Unfortunately, I skidded into a large snowbank and became stuck.

One of my neighbours saw my problem and came along to help. Then another neighbour showed up and pulled me out and pulled me back to my house.

Several other neighbours arrived on the scene and were able to get my vehicle into my garage.

I just want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who helped.

It is this sort of thing that makes you realize how fortunate we are to live in such a caring community.

Lawrie Turner

Cowichan Bay