Grab your pitchforks, Killer Weed is gettin’ outta jail!

Re: “Last thing we want is a free for all.”

In answer to criticism that council is “anti-business,” Mayor Ross Forrest said, “I don’t think anybody in this room wants to see a free for all where just anybody in any building could open up a marijuana retail sales outlet.” But if a product is legal, why should it matter WHO sells it? The federal government will be managing cannabis vendor licensing so THEY will decide WHO may legally open a dispensary.

Forrest said they needed “prohibitive language” in the bylaws or they would have “no control” over the numbers or locations of the shops “coming into this town” and “no legal right to stop them.” He explained, “We just want to protect the town.” The Land Use Bylaw ALREADY regulates retail sales locations and the law of supply and demand will naturally determine the number of outlets. With all the empty storefronts, why would we want to stop legitimate business from coming into town? Does he want to “protect the town” or “control” it?

“Under the current commercial zoning we could have legal retail sales open right next to the high school” warned Councillor McGonigle “and I don’t think any of us want that. Protection of youth from exposure to cannabis is paramount.” But what difference does it make if students see a dispensary next to the school or just down the street on their way home? Federal law will prohibit cannabis sales to minors so any offending dispensaries would have their licence revoked quicker than a redneck could guzzle a six pack of Lucky!

Councillor Day argued that with federal and provincial governments busy regulating, town council “would be fools” if they didn’t too. But is there really a need or does he just want to because he can?

So, are these politicians genuinely concerned about protecting us or was this just another dog and pony show? Consciously or not, they used the “Hegellian Dialect” (problem-reaction-solution) in an attempt to manipulate opinion and gain support for something that the public might not otherwise accept: the legal right to discriminate against existing businesses (that they deem to be undesirable) and stop others from coming into town. No, they’re not against business, just free enterprise.

First, create a problem to instill fear: “Killer Weed is gettin’ outta jail and he’s vowed to take over the town!” Then use emotional blackmail to provoke the desired reaction: ”You don’t want your children exposed to this dangerous criminal, do you?” Finally, offer the solution: “Grab your pitchforks and help us protect our town!”

But underlying this story is yet another where I have been cast in the role of “Killer Weed.” I own the commercial retail property “right next to the high school” and for years I have been trying to warn town hall of a traffic hazard. Forrest, McGonigle and Day cannot account for the fact that their 2012 road improvement project ran out of money leaving the west entrance to the school zone without traffic calming features and they have willfully ignored a dangerous speeding problem that has developed there.

While McGonigle and Day avoid me, I have discussed this with the mayor. He sidetracks the issue of school zone safety by accusing me of demanding special favours for my business. He thinks I only want slower traffic to get more customers. So, while they feign concern for our school children, there is still no crosswalk or safety features at this intersection. Honestly, I have no intentions of setting up a pot shop but I suppose placing restrictions on my commercial property satisfies their need to punish me for pointing out the “boo boo” in their road project.

Justin Trudeau has promised to remove cannabis from the list of illegal drugs like cocaine and heroin and place it with legal recreational substances like alcohol and tobacco. Obviously, some folks are having a hard time accepting that the “evil weed” is evil no more, but why should cannabis users (who have been persecuted all their lives) tolerate any more prohibitions, restrictions or interference in accessing their medicine and/or recreational substance of choice? Town hall should not have the right to impose their own morality on the public or dictate WHO may take advantage of this new business opportunity. Maybe this old boy’s club needs to spark up a big fatty, pass it around and chill out. Don’t worry, be happy, Justin gonna make every liddle ting all right, mon!

David Work

Lake Cowichan