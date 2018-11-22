Government support for moderate mainstream media good news

Important that core institutions like professional journalism are needed for our fractured society

Government support for moderate mainstream media good news

Amidst a fear- and hate-based culture rampant in the U.S. and growing also in Canada, including describing journalists as “enemies of the people”, and after the lamentable President Trump’s indirect approval of the Saudi murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as Trump failed to promote CIA findings of Saudi royalty responsibility for that political assassination, we do well to welcome the Canadian government’s recently-announced support for independent journalism.

As described in National Post online, “…the government wants to protect the ‘vital role that independent news media play in our democracy and in our communities.’” The program includes support for “non-profit news organizations”, “charitable journalism operations” and “a new refundable tax credit for labour costs at both for-profit and non-profit news organizations”. To determine eligibility, “the government plans to create an independent panel drawn from the ‘news and journalism community’, which will also ‘define and promote core journalism standards (and) define professional journalism.’”

A need for protection and promotion of moderate mainstream news media amidst the bizarre helter-skelter of social media is evidenced in the ill-informed reflex reactions to that government announcement dominant among readers’ comments on the National Post article, and also in Conservative MP Michelle Rempel’s ‘Live’ online reaction and the comments posted there. Comments have the Trudeau government as all of “communist”, “fascist”, “dictatorship”, “globalist”, “death of free speech”, and “leftist enemy elites (mostly Jewish)”, along with much else of similar poor quality — apparently whichever negative epithet first occurred to the unfortunate writer.

Social media both allows and amplifies opinion regardless of information. It seems that that cultural and social malfunction will be among us for some time to come; and so, it seems important that core institutions such as professional journalism, conducted according to agreed-upon practical standards, with a view towards a just and civil society, are needed for our fractured society to maintain any central stability, while the frightened and angry run shrieking around its edges.

John Mowat Steven

Duncan

Previous story
There’s debt everywhere you look

Just Posted

Feds refuse to disclose details of Russian meddling in Canadian elections

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September that there was not “much direct interference” by Russia

Lake Flashback: Cowichan Lake to get updated arena, Youbou to get its own fire department, and river to get more brown trout

And this week: a picture that shows Grade 1 kids learning how to use the telephone

Youbou’s Save Our Holmes Society offering meet and greet

Informal meeting aimed at updating residents on TimberWest’s logging plans

Bears, bears everywhere in the Cowichan Valley

Bears are particularly keen on garbage and unpicked fruit trees.

Bantam Cowichan Bulldogs earn silver at provincials

Young team exceeded expectations over football season

Holiday Market at Lake Cowichan draws big crowd of shoppeers

Great weather and a hockey tournament at the sports arena next door… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: From farm networking to Ladysmith light-up

Young Agrarians event aims to link farmers with land Are you a… Continue reading

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

Feds studying birth tourism as new data shows higher non-resident birth rates

Over 3,200 babies were born here to women who weren’t Canadian residents in 2016

Canadian scientist names new beetle Jose Bautista

Entomologist Bob Anderson is an avid sports fan

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement

Guay annouced his retirement after hearing eteran teammate Manuel Osborne-Paradis had crashed

B.C. councillor quits a month after election, calls for audit of district

Joscelyn Barnard wants a review conducted into North Saanich’s ‘corporate culture and practices’

Snowfall on Mount Washington as ski and snowboard season approaches

Webcams show slopes blanketed in snow by Thursday afternoon

Most Read