Government priority on cannabis was taxation

As a comment to your “pot” article, I believe that the government has been so busy figuring a way to make the law watertight as regards taxing this product (which incidentally they have hounded for years using the RCMP as their emissaries) that allowing the establishments to open for the sale of such, the permission to open retail outlets was placed on the back burner, so to speak!

If these growers could grow a plant, without that noxious odour issuing from using the leaf, what a pleasure that would be!

George Manners

Cowichan Bay

