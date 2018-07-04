Government of, by and for the people

The term “government of, by and for the people” is a concept worth striving for.

Government of, by and for the people

The concept of the one per cent-ers and 99 per cent-ers illustrates the growing wealth gap between the super-rich and the remaining 99 per cent of voters. According to one reference, one per cent of the population now control 60 per cent of the total wealth, and this percentage is systematically growing as the wealthy get wealthier and the poor get poorer. This trend will lead to social instability. It has to be reversed and this reversal would be through political action.

The term “government of, by and for the people” is a concept worth striving for. If we implement this concept, we the 99 per cent-ers would have the political power our numbers justify.

Rather than parties presenting their election platforms, we the people can develop our own platform, developed from the grassroots and reflecting what we the 99 per cent-ers want from our government.

Election will change from wealth/power based to a government which represents the wishes of 99 per cent of the electorate. It will take a revolution to change this, a peaceful, democratically driven revolution from wealth/power driven to government of, by, and for we the people.

Gerry Masuda

Duncan

Previous story
Time for some tough love for drug addicts
Next story
Remember the maple come October elections

Just Posted

VIDEO: Tiny house is big success for Lake Cowichan School’s shop students

As shop teacher Dale Combs retires from teaching, he can look back on a successful four-year project

Siebring announces mayoral bid

Three-term councillor first to formally declare candidacy

BC Bike Race returns to Cowichan this weekend

More than 600 riders expected for Mount Tzouhalem/Maple Mountain stage

Shawnigan Lake man still awaiting extradition decision

Shawnigan Lake man facing criminal charges in California

Editorial: Lake Cowichan land trust idea worth serious consideration

Land is a key, and increasingly, an expensive part of the affordable housing puzzle.

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as seal finds refuge

Trans Mountain gets ready for B.C. pipeline installation

North Thompson line, Burnaby terminal work scheduled

B.C. man charged with two counts of animal cruelty after 46 dogs seized

SPCA invesigation concludes after dogs seized from a rural property north of Williams Lake

Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

Former Olympic rower pleads guilty to fraud in B.C.

Harold Backer made his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Another government monopoly, what could go wrong?

Coming up in Cowichan: Plant sale, Casino night kick off Canada Day weekend

Plant sale takes over the HUB Saturday The Cowichan Station Area Association… Continue reading

UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

Two men tried to rescue a woman who had been swept away

Most Read