Government of, by and for the people

The concept of the one per cent-ers and 99 per cent-ers illustrates the growing wealth gap between the super-rich and the remaining 99 per cent of voters. According to one reference, one per cent of the population now control 60 per cent of the total wealth, and this percentage is systematically growing as the wealthy get wealthier and the poor get poorer. This trend will lead to social instability. It has to be reversed and this reversal would be through political action.

The term “government of, by and for the people” is a concept worth striving for. If we implement this concept, we the 99 per cent-ers would have the political power our numbers justify.

Rather than parties presenting their election platforms, we the people can develop our own platform, developed from the grassroots and reflecting what we the 99 per cent-ers want from our government.

Election will change from wealth/power based to a government which represents the wishes of 99 per cent of the electorate. It will take a revolution to change this, a peaceful, democratically driven revolution from wealth/power driven to government of, by, and for we the people.

Gerry Masuda

Duncan