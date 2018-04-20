Government being short sighted not fixing rail

They should throw money at the rail bed and bridges etc. in stages

Government being short sighted not fixing rail

Re: the ICF and starting over.

I am not a rail buff, however I do think it is a valuable piece of property that needs to be used (a resource actually). If you drive around you will see freight trains in Nanaimo. There is a provision that there has to be some of the corridor in use or they have to give it up (a portion) to some of the bands, it was an agreement long ago, so it is being kept operational north of Duncan. I thought the advertisement was funny as well, thinking the guy with two first names “Graham Bruce” was quitting.

It is non-profit to avoid taxes, while the corridor is being held in trust for the people of Vancouver Island, and because of that fact, someone has to be paid to do the work. If you were to do a fair bit of research you would find that money has been spent on stations to the north as well, Nanaimo and other places.

Perhaps the foundation decided they needed a new face. I, in my opinion, think the government of B.C. is being short sighted and should throw money at the rail bed and bridges etc. in stages, to make it more of a palatable project, working from Cobble Hill to the south to generate money to put back into it (passenger service to start). A few jobs in the process would be good as well.

Back and forth goes the political football, they should just do something to the south, but the province and the feds for some reason keep pinching the pennies.

(But the highway — yes fix that, because there are to many people driving out there that have no self control.)

Sorry, but I had to throw that in, I am using that example because of the fact that you don’t see too many train engineers being distracted and swerving off the tracks. Crazy huh.

Don Richardson

Shawnigan Lake

