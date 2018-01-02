Good intentions, but counter to equal rights

I also have grave concerns over relegating women to a non-purpose built school

Re: “Extreme weather shelter for women moving forward in Duncan”, (Citizen, Dec. 21)

As a resident living in close proximity to the soon-to-be-open extreme weather shelter for women, I share my neighbour’s concerns over the impact this will have on the immediate community.

However, as a woman, I also have grave concerns over relegating women to a non-purpose built school which cannot provide access to those services currently being offered at the existing Warmland House Shelter. According to the Warmland House website, their services include warm meals, showers and laundry facilities. Individuals are also connected with other community social services and advocacy as needed, and a gateway out of homelessness is provided by way of studio suites located on-site. In addition, sobering and assessment facilities are embedded as well as a clinic staffed by a family nurse practitioner.

My strong opinion is that women have as much right to these services as do men. The fact that women do not feel safe in this environment is of grave concern. I would hope that in this day and age, equal access to services would be of priority, and that any safety issues that exist be investigated and addressed promptly. I do believe that the various stakeholders involved here have good intentions; however, the chosen solution is counter to the progression of equal rights, and only further marginalizes those who are truly amongst our most vulnerable citizens.

Lydia Hamilton

Duncan

