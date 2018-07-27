Go back to Cowichan Community Centre name

I would gladly pay more taxes to maintain our great centre

Dear CVRD board and Island Savings Centre directors:

While I sure appreciate Island Savings credit union’s $1-million corporate branding of our community centre during the past decade, I now urge the CVRD and the ISC boards to drop the corporate sponsorship of our centre.

As a taxpayer, I would gladly pay more taxes to maintain our great centre while returning it the previously named Cowichan Community Centre.

The ISC branding has created confusion and bitterness in our community.

Some folks have told me they visit the ISC wishing to do some banking, believing erroneously a place name the Island Savings Centre indeed offers a banking branch for its proud members.

Also, many Cowichanians were dismayed when our centre was brandied by Island Savings with no public input about the name change — which sadly scrubbed the word “community”.

Incidentally, that branding and handing of $1 million to our landmark centre during the past 10 years was done without input from Island Savings members.

Perhaps corporate sponsorship could be done without renaming the centre, but having tasteful signage inside and outside our centre honouring and recognizing the corporation kindly donating funds prudently used for ongoing centre upkeep.

After all, a community minded valley business should happily support our popular, world-class centre used by folks of all abilities and ages.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan

