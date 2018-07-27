Globalists trumped by a real man

If I had to choose between Trudeau and Trump I would go for the “orange buffoon” any day!

Although it does appear, at least to Ian Purcell and I, that “Trump is a real man who is fixing the U.S.” I am hesitant to jump on the bandwagon just yet. As an anarchist, I usually don’t pay much attention to politicians and their empty promises, but I must confess, Trump does seem to be carrying through with his pledge to make America great again. So, I’m watching his words and actions carefully and waiting to see what unfolds.

What I find even more surprising than Trump’s performance is how many Americans (and Canadians) cannot think for themselves and instead just parrot the opinions expressed on the mainstream news. Obviously, “the establishment” (who owns the media) didn’t want Trump as president and they are doing their very best to take his every comment out of context, twist it around in an attempt to foment violence, racial discord and even assassination. Listen to what the man says, not the interpretations of the “talking heads.”

The globalists cannot have their one world government as long as there are superpowers, so the U.S. and Russia must be brought to their knees. If Trump is a “real man” (and not a shape-shifting reptilian) who really wants to fix America, it’s no wonder the globalists are freaking out because he’s ruining their psychopathic dream to enslave mankind.

Here in Canada, our leader is a frightened little puppy on a globalist leash, pushing global warming, carbon tax, pipelines, legal pot (Orwell’s victory cigarettes) and gender confusion just as his masters have ordered. If I had to choose between Trudeau and Trump I would go for the “orange buffoon” any day!

David Work

Lake Cowichan

