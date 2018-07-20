Everyone is busy, we all get that. But, kids need our support. The challenged need our support.

Get involved — with Kiwanis or another group

The Kiwanis Club of Duncan has been a Service Club in the Cowichan Valley since 1949 — 69 years of volunteering in this community. As well, we formed the non-profit Duncan Kiwanis Village Society, with the exclusive aim of providing safe, quality independent living housing for low-income seniors.

We own/operate four buildings in our Kiwanis Village complex (Trunk/Day Road) in Duncan, totalling 79 quality low-income suites for seniors. We also support many other local worthy causes, focusing on youth, the disadvantaged and seniors in need. This has only been possible, thanks to the unending generosity of local folks and businesses that have contributed to our many fundraising projects over the past seven decades. To continue this legacy, we need your help. We must explore new and fresh ways to make things better for local youth, the disadvantaged and seniors.

Everyone is busy, we all get that. But, kids need our support. The challenged need our support. And, seniors need our support. It is not up to the government to do everything and certainly families cannot do it all on their own. This is where local service clubs, youth activity groups, health advocacy orgs, volunteer fire departments, search and rescue, food banks and others come in. These volunteer organizations all do such wonderful and vital work for our community.

Think about those who are near and dear to you, and how they may require the help of volunteers. Think back to your youth, when adults volunteered and stepped up to make a difference in your upbringing. And, think about how you might find an hour or two of your time each week, to enhance our community. The great thing about volunteering, is that you really don’t have a boss. Volunteers give what they can, when they can, and their colleagues appreciate those efforts, for what they are.

Of course, we would love you to come check Kiwanis out. To do so you can contact us at 250-748-4135 or, for more information, check out our website: https://kiwanisclubofduncan.weebly.com/. Whether you are new to the Cowichan Valley or have lived here all your life, we welcome your ideas on enhancing this community, through Kiwanis.

If Kiwanis is not “up your alley”, then please look for some other group to get involved with, as a volunteer. We have no doubt that volunteering will enrich your life, and that you’ll receive far more from the experience than you ever expected.

Thank you Citizen newspaper for publishing this letter and to your readership for taking the time to read it. Please get involved. You will be very glad you did.

Kiwanis Club of Duncan