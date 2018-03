Gas tax fund money welcome

Pleased to join other members of the green community — North Cowichan council, Duncan council, the NDP/Green Party Coalition — in the happy news of $2.5 million coming to the Valley from the gas tax to fund improvements to the pool and its gym (perhaps to be called the Kinder Morgan Aqua Zone). Waiting for the funds from the bicycle tax fund and the wind turbine tax fund.

Glen Ridgway

Duncan