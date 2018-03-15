Gas line installation a loud, dirty disruption

Five days of chaos during a Fortis gas-line installation — business hours between March 8 and 14 — on our street saw residents endure machine noise that prevented us from enjoying the peace and quiet covered under provincial laws.

Fortis management’s answer was to recommend ear plugs and/or a room fan to cut the noise. Further, Fortis left several hundred feet of mud and dirt along Banks. It’s now become blowing dust and is sure to become a mud slick when rain comes.

I have called public works to request a municipal sweeper truck to clean this mess, sadly at taxpayers’ expense. I suggest that bill be sent to Fortis.

I also caution council against permitting further Fortis gas-line installations on established streets such as Banks due to unannounced confusion and dirty disruption for one customer, in this case Clements Centre’s Sundrops Centre For Child Development. Sundrops school is welcome on Banks, though its recent unnecessary tree-cutting and gas-line installation were not. Thanks in advance for your consideration.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan