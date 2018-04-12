Freeze administration salaries and give it to councillors, perhaps

Better still, council’s pay hike could come from new tax money gained from elusive economic growth

Dear mayor and council:

Coun. Al Sebring’s idea about examining a raise for councillors certainly has merit, given complex issues and enormous time commitments facing council.

Perhaps that raise could come from freezing our administration’s hefty salaries then spreading that money among Mayor Jon Lefebure and his six hard-working councillors.

Better still, maybe council’s pay hike could come from new tax money gained from elusive economic growth desperately needed in our growing municipality.

Sadly, North Cowichan’s budget remains largely dependent on taxes from the Crofton pulp mill and residential developments at the expense of our precious environment.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan

