Foster loses credibility with Trump defence

Perry Foster has lost all his past credibility by trying to push the “Derangement Syndrome” lie. Obama inherited a near bankrupt economy which he turned into a thriving economy that continued factually at a slower pace under Trump.

Trump just registered a near trillion dollar deficit and it is projected higher next year. He ran on a low deficit platform. He has alienated his friends and embraced Putin. The Korean summit was a joke but not as embarrassing as his butt kissing act in Helsinki.

You trash CNN who are actual journalists unlike the Fox entertainment channel. You actually use nothing factual to your narrative. You have stated mostly false or incomplete picture. In a Trump world, journalism would only be favourable to him.

I am surprised you never mentioned the deep state and fake news fiction.

Bruce Mcgeachy

Duncan