Foster loses credibility with Trump defence

Obama inherited a near bankrupt economy which he turned into a thriving economy

Foster loses credibility with Trump defence

Perry Foster has lost all his past credibility by trying to push the “Derangement Syndrome” lie. Obama inherited a near bankrupt economy which he turned into a thriving economy that continued factually at a slower pace under Trump.

Trump just registered a near trillion dollar deficit and it is projected higher next year. He ran on a low deficit platform. He has alienated his friends and embraced Putin. The Korean summit was a joke but not as embarrassing as his butt kissing act in Helsinki.

You trash CNN who are actual journalists unlike the Fox entertainment channel. You actually use nothing factual to your narrative. You have stated mostly false or incomplete picture. In a Trump world, journalism would only be favourable to him.

I am surprised you never mentioned the deep state and fake news fiction.

Bruce Mcgeachy

Duncan

Previous story
Motorsport ad shocking
Next story
Party system not serving democracy

Just Posted

Harpists Nova and Lotus Schultz win Duncan Has Talent, sharing $300 prize

Philip Schneider takes second place and Tyla Fraser, third in instrumental category

Duncan man disgruntled over parking permit

City says he must show demonstrable need for one

Ultimate summer school: Duncan cadet learning to fly

He received a scholarship from the Air Cadet League of Canada which covers all his flying lessons

Block Watch meeting in Crofton brings added security to continue combating crime

More volunteers added to guard neighbourhoods against suspicious activity

Drivesmart column: Almost is not good enough

Twice in the last few days I have found oncoming drivers encroaching on my lane.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Will Idris Elba be the first black James Bond?

The British actor is fueling speculation on Twitter

Cooler weather helps crews fight Southern California wildfire

The Holy Fire has destroyed 16 structures in the Cleveland National Forest

B.C. waits to add ‘craft cannabis’ to its retail system

Wholesaler confident 15% markup will eliminate black market

B.C. real estate sales slow down for the summer, group says

Greater Vancouver downturn leading to a slump B.C.-wide

One trillion litres of sewage leaked into lakes and rivers over last five years

Toronto, like the vast majority of Canadian cities, doesn’t monitor real-time data of sewage leaks into lakes, rivers or oceans.

Friendly tone belied desperate acts of Seattle plane thief

Investigators working to find out how an airline employee stole the plane Friday and crashed it after being chased by military jets.

Charlottesville anniversary: Peaceful protests, few arrests

The events held in both Charlottesville and Washington, largely peaceful though tense at times, were part of a day of speeches, vigils and marches marking one year.

Growing memorial shows outpouring of support for Fredericton police

Fredericton police say two officers were among four people who died in a shooting Friday in a residential area on the city’s north side.

Most Read