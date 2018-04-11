Fools rush in, where wise men fear to tread

America’s sudden shift to becoming a net exporter of cheap oil has rendered the tar sands obsolete.

Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau must be terrible poker players.

They showed their hands too early — “This pipeline will be built!” — and Kinder Morgan, no stranger to a game of Texas hold-em, has called their bluff; pay for it yourselves or we’ll walk.

Trans Mountain poses the same unacceptable economic risks to investors as it does to Canadian taxpayers; it will cost over $7 billion to transport heavily polluted, expensive to refine, bitumen to Vancouver to be loaded on small Aframax tankers operating at 50 per cent capacity due to the shallow harbour bottom and the condensate mixed with the cargo.

By contrast, sweet, easily refined oil from fracked shale deposits in the U.S. is pouring into existing pipelines bound for the new deepwater port in Louisiana, there to be loaded onto supertankers three times the size of an Aframax.

America’s sudden shift to becoming a net exporter of cheap oil combined with worldwide investment in solar power, has rendered the tar sands obsolete.

Given that investors won’t touch it, Notley and Trudeau would be prudent to allow the marketplace, not politics, to determine the fate of Trans Mountain.

Only fools rush in, where wise men fear to tread.

Mike Ward

Duncan

Loss of huge chinook no mystery

Lake Cowichan RCMP seeking help identifying thieves

It’s believed that the thieve(s) parked a vehicle in the municipal offices parking lot next to Fields

Local athletes close to podium at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Cowichan-connected athletes place fourth in triathlon and swimming events

Laketown Rock fest returns with Colin James, Big Wreck, Collective Soul

Second annual event in Cowichan Valley set for the second weekend of summer

Lake Cowichan firefighters, midgets remember Humboldt at annual hockey matchup

It started out as a fundraiser for the foodbank but also included vigil for Saskatchewan hockey team

Increase in residential taxes in North Cowichan spurs fierce council debate

But taxes on light industry to be reduced by 2.5 per cent

Man hurt himself fleeing police in arrest near Nanaimo

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. concludes investigation into arrest in Cassidy on Feb. 22

DNA sketch aims to crack 30-year-old murder case of B.C. students

Washington State sheriffs department to release composite sketch of suspect made using DNA from the crime scene

Lake Cowichan RCMP seeking help identifying thieves

It’s believed that the thieve(s) parked a vehicle in the municipal offices parking lot next to Fields

Laketown Rock fest returns with Colin James, Big Wreck, Collective Soul

Second annual event in Cowichan Valley set for the second weekend of summer

B.C. sees spike in new organ donors after Humboldt tragedy

People appear to be inspired by the Broncos’ Logan Boulet, whose organs will save six people’s lives

Tom Cochrane reworks lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

Tom Cochrane reworks “Big League” lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

CEO Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook's privacy failures

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees

Horgan calls Alberta's move to raise gas prices in B.C. 'provocative'

Premier John Horgan says he’s concerned and surprised about Alberta’s latest move in an escalating pipeline feud

