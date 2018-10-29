Fletcher full of misinformation on Pro Rep

There is no such analysis and we need, at last, to put these red herrings to rest.

Fletcher full of misinformation on Pro Rep

Re: “Proportional representation grows government, B.C. study finds”

Spending, deficits higher in countries where voting system used

Tom Fletcher, Oct. 18.

“Proportional representation doesn’t just lead to more parties and coalition governments, it produces more elections and more government spending, an analysis of its effect around the world has found.”

— We already have more than a few parties who have nominated in present-day elections, 15 in B.C. in 2015, all with the FPTP system.

— Too many elections? You are talking about Italy’s elections versus ours and these are the facts. Between 2000 and 2018 Italy had five elections, Canada had six.

— And there is no evidence of more or less spending due to PR anywhere.

— Finally, the disturbing fear of the expectation of MLAs to work for us all, rather than about a quarter of legitimate constituents with one, right-wing ideology, and it smacks of autocracy. The very suggestion of such a thing is an anathema to anyone in this country.

As it is, half our ballots have no power in the legislature, and to say our needs are not being met is putting it very politely. Indeed, the FPTP electoral system takes our voice from us and gives it to big business, all for promised jobs that never materialize.

Let me tell you, it’s just heartbreaking to see young people struggling with the high price of education, deprived of any hope of a future here, a decent job, a home, and driven out of their own cities, and the province, all for an ideology and an electoral system.

Janet Hudgins

Vancouver

