Redesigning our current, distinctive red maple leaf flag was initiated by Duncan homeboy

Flags should be made in Canada

Dear Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor:

As we seem sadly incapable of stemming the flood of cheap, fake goods from overseas, shouldn’t at least our Canadian flags be federally mandated to be made in our own country?

By the way, redesigning our current, distinctive red maple leaf flag was initiated by Duncan homeboy and heraldry expert Sir Conrad Swan while serving under former Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan