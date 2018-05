This traffic nonsense created by accidents on the Malahat is totally avoidable!

Fixed link across Saanich Inlet necessary

Clearly a fixed link across Saanich Inlet is long overdue!

As I recall a fixed link was attempted in the past, but alas, a handfull of zealots wanted to save their little ferry and the project was scrapped.

I think it is high time to revisit that fixed link once more!

Ron Black

Lake Cowichan