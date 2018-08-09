I’ve witnessed the mountains go bare, the creeks I frequented are dry

First Nations living in shadow

I have dreams, thoughts and prayers for our future generations.

I understand this land has a fiduciary responsibility to watch over and look after the Aboriginal people of this land.

I feel the beacon of light has put us in a shadow, the feeling of suppressed, compressed and not the feeling to take a nice deep breath.

The prisons are filled by our Aboriginal relations.

We are number one in health diseases.

Our children and families are still seperated by the law of this country.

The mighty rivers of this valley cannot accommodate the fish to spawn, the beaches are famished, fishing the narrows is close to being a memory.

Where is the home for the deer and powerful eagle?

The last count I heard, we are 600 homes short to bring our families back home.

What is the feeling to own my own house and the land it sits on; as long as the Indian Act exists I will not know what that feeling is.

I repeat this: “Do you know what it feels like to be a second class citizen in this country?”

All of the leaders can work together with one mind, one heart, what a powerful joy that will be.

What will it take for this country to make us count as one of this country? You created these communities called reserves.

Make it bearable and breathable for our next young ones to come, give them the chance to be totally proud of who they are of this land.

That dream of saying I am Quwutsun and I am from this country called Canada — WOW.

Tousilum