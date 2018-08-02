Festubert Street is deeply flawed in design

Who in their right mind would create such a travesty and call it a street?

Festubert Street is deeply flawed in design

I have been meaning to write about the debacle called Festubert Street.

Who in their right mind would create such a travesty and call it a street? The turn from Government to Festubert, right turn towards Superstore, is so tight and is highlighted by all the black marks on the curb; also the way everyone has to veer to the right going in the opposite direction needs a lot of attention also!

Who in the planning department would design a street with so many flaws? Why do we need so many speed bumps? This is just stupid.

I’m sure if we had amalgamated with North Cowichan this would be fixed with a traffic circle!

J. Robertson

Duncan

Previous story
Dog poop left everywhere
Next story
Trump: Hitler reincarnate or Kennedy avenger?

Just Posted

LAKE FLASHBACK: Dawn Coe began her journey to stardom 40 years ago

In other flashbacks: where have the fireworks gone, no to a gravel pit, and the diesel saga

Golf’s Canadian Amateur Championship comes to Vancouver Island

Duncan Meadows hosting in conjunction with Pheasant Glen

Merridale Cider to move into Victoria and start brewing beer

Cobble Hill craft cidery looks to open brewhouse and distillery at Dockside Green by fall 2019

UPDATE: Outbuilding and garage only casualties in Duncan fire that sent smoke far and wide

It was a busy evening for Duncan firefighters

UPDATE: People in Cowichan Valley asked to reduce water use as drought level rises

Cowichan Lake storage levels getting dangerously low

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Coming up in Cowichan: 3 days of fun at Forest Discovery Centre; Cask Night with CGC

Long weekend full of fun for kids at Forest Centre The BC… Continue reading

Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Spencer Neufeld was flying with another pilot and a friend when the aircraft crashed near Lillooet

Crews responding to new wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

Kamloops RCMP unable to find body of missing jet ski driver

Kamloops RCMP have closed a section of the South Thompson River several times this week in attempt to locate his body.

Veterinarian warns dog owners on cannabis risks, saying cases come in weekly

Dogs are especially sensitive to THC, with signs of toxicity including a low heart rate

Vancouver, Victoria shorelines littered with cigarette butts: researchers

Collecting waste could help find management systems focused on reducing plastic pollution

Update: RCMP successfully remove man from Kamloops Denny’s

Kamloops Mounties close 500-block of Columbia Street; person barricaded in business.

BREAKING: Search underway after possible fall at Elk Falls near Campbell River

A search operation is underway at Elk Falls near Campbell River after… Continue reading

Most Read