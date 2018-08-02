Who in their right mind would create such a travesty and call it a street?

Festubert Street is deeply flawed in design

I have been meaning to write about the debacle called Festubert Street.

Who in their right mind would create such a travesty and call it a street? The turn from Government to Festubert, right turn towards Superstore, is so tight and is highlighted by all the black marks on the curb; also the way everyone has to veer to the right going in the opposite direction needs a lot of attention also!

Who in the planning department would design a street with so many flaws? Why do we need so many speed bumps? This is just stupid.

I’m sure if we had amalgamated with North Cowichan this would be fixed with a traffic circle!

J. Robertson

Duncan