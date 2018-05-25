Her suggestion is that maybe the government can allocate more funding to B.C. Ferries

Ferry fuel rebate issue symptom of Mickey Mouse financial decisions

In the recent news headlines, we read that B.C. Ferries was proposing to cut back on the fuel rebate program.

We also heard that Claire Trevena, B.C. Minster of Transportation was upset on this proposal and has since written a letter to B.C. ferry board chairman, Donald Hayes.

Her suggestion is that maybe the government can allocate more funding to B.C. Ferries to leave the fuel rebates as is. There are two sides to a ledger, one with debits and one with credits. These two topics would have never came up in the news if Trevena froze all B.C. ferry workers wages effective April 1, the date of ferry fare freeze. All B.C. ferry workers received a pay raise of 1.75 per cent on April 1.

In reality, it seems that Mickey Mouse is in charge of financial decision making. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan