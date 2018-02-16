Fears over radiation are overblown

Like Chicken Little’s “the sky is falling in”, so are all the radiation fears.

Let’s face it, since humans first walked on earth we have been faced with radiation and have propagated to seven billion. Those communication towers are nothing compared to the cell phone you carry, your household electricity and appliances, TV, tablet, computer etc; and there is still over a billion plus more people in the world than our good earth can sustain.

So go live in a cave. Ah! But there will be radon gas, radiation from your fire and you dare not go out into the sunlight. Run Chicken Little run.

John McDonald

Duncan

