Fear of firearms is irrational

Re: objections to gun ads

As it is Mrs. Severson’s right to object to Cabelas flyers in the paper, it is also my and millions of other law abiding firearm owning Canadians to support this.

For many years Sears, as an example, ran adds for firearms. Firearms are a tool millions of us use for hunting, collecting, target shooting and sport. We law abiding citizens have just as much right to have flyers run in the local paper as anyone elses does. Perhaps with all the misinformation on firearms, especially the quoted semi-automatics, people seeing these ads may just decide to pick up the hobby and realize how great it is.

Canada has a thriving, what is referred to as, gun culture; perhaps through education this irrational fear of firearms may be calmed.

Robert Jeffery

Duncan