Far right in the U.S. gives lie to anti-pro rep fears

No jack boots marching to take over our streets!

Far right in the U.S. gives lie to anti-pro rep fears

I was bemused that the “no” side in the proportional representation debate tried to frighten people away from voting “yes” for pro rep by running an ad showing an image of Nazi-like soldiers marching in the street!

Supposedly, this is meant to imply that proportional representation would allow far right fringe parties to gain control and take over our government. What struck me as particularly odd about that choice of image is that one of the three major countries that still use first past the post is having significant difficulties with the far right. In the U.S. for the past two years under the “winner takes all” first past the post system, the ugly far-right incidents such as Charlottesville have been condoned and encouraged, and the recent synagogue bombing is just another glaring example of the increase in racism, and the inability to control it when one party has a complete lock on government.

The “no” side also conveniently ignored the fact that in the pro rep systems proposed for B.C., parties need to get at least five per cent of the popular vote before they get any seats at all. It would be very hard for a fringe party to take over the government. Proportional representation ensures that all voices are heard by assigning seats based on the proportion of the popular vote that a party receives, and requiring parties to work together to achieve equitable solutions for all. No jack boots marching to take over our streets!

Nancy Clegg

Cowichan Bay

Previous story
Editorial: New Lake Cowichan town hall decision worth serious time, study
Next story
We need more focus on animal cruelty

Just Posted

VIDEO: Three ‘fractured fairytales’ offer chance to get into holiday mood

At Lake Cowichan, it’s time for ‘Big Bad’, ‘Cinderella! Cinderella!’ and ‘Rollin’ in Dough in Mistletoe’

Entangled Cowichan Bay sea lion being monitored by DFO

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has received a report from a member… Continue reading

Vancouver Islanders among B.C.’s most engaged on electoral reform

Parksville-Qualicum and Courtenay-Comox lead the province in voter turnout, Island high in general

Cowichan Capitals D-man Mikrogiannakis commits to Rochester Institute of Technology

Cowichan Valley Capitals defenceman Dimitri Mikrogiannakis has earned an NCAA Div. 1… Continue reading

‘A huge accomplishment’ as T-Birds finish 2nd at provincials

Cowichan Secondary reaches B.C. field hockey final

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Coming up in Cowichan: Child sex tafficking talk; Voices from the Watershed

Duncan church hosting speaker on child sex trafficking in B.C. On Wednesday,… Continue reading

B.C. man charged in historical sex crimes case involving girl

Vancouver police think more alleged victims of the Prince George man could be out there

Senior staff escorted out of the legislature Tuesday, under investigation since October

Clerk of the House and Sergeant at Arms removed from the B.C. Legislature by police on Tuesday

Ottawa’s fall update features $16B competitiveness response to U.S. tax reforms

Bill Morneau had faced pressure to lower the corporate tax rate in response to major tax and regulatory reforms in the U.S.

BC Ferries sees net earnings of $90M in second quarter

Net earnings are down as a result of lowering fares, adding more sailings to meet customer demand according to report

10 years for B.C. man who killed girlfriend with hammer, burned her body

Ryan Armstrong claimed in Chilliwack court to victim’s family the drug-addled crime was an accident

Morneau’s update bolsters struggling media with $600-million in tax measures

The program will likely cost the federal treasury about $45 million in 2019-20, rising to $165 million in 2023-24

Bear hunt on after man knocked down in Port Alberni residential backyard

Traps set after family posted about bear knocking man to the ground and swatting his leg

Most Read