Facts don’t change social engineering issue with anthem

I appreciated Daphne Moldowin’s recent letter in answer to my own regarding Canada’s national anthem. It’s always good to receive historically verifiable facts. However, it doesn’t really change the issue of social engineering at all.

Since we have been singing Robert Stanley Weir’s “In All Thy Son’s Command” version since 1914, an interval of 114 years, I think it is safe to assume that it has become, by general acclamation, the accepted version. Done.

It is doubtful that the Liberal government decided in Caucus, that the real issue here is historical veracity. I am sure they did not say, “Oh my goodness. We have to restore the original 1880s anthem in order to preserve historical authenticity.” No. This change was political and an example of pandering to what they perceived were important electoral subgroups within Canada. The Liberals have always been famous for it, and now everyone does it.

Lastly, considering the fact that the entire issue involves a preciously important expression of Canadian national pride why was it not proposed to Canadians as a nationwide plebiscite?

Why? Because a large majority of Canadians would have given a clear signal that they didn’t want the anthem changed or that they didn’t consider it an important enough issue to waste time and money on. Everyone knows that at present the government of Canada is already wasting far too much money on gestures like this and that we can ill afford to keep doing so.

The current government forced this on Canadians, much as it has forced other policies on us. And this is almost always done in the teeth of polls indicating Canadians don’t want whatever it is the Liberals are cooking up next.

What does it mean when policies and institutional changes are forced on them against a people’s will? It could mean that a small elite want to change the substance and appearance of a nation without regard to the beliefs of the people. They don’t care about the majority, or their opinions, and they will use political force, manipulation and unrepresentative laws to bring about their will. That, I’m afraid, is a classic definition of bullying and social engineering, and a negation of our time honoured democratic principles. Isn’t that something to think about in 2019?

Perry Foster

Duncan