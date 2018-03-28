Expel hysteria from Canada’s foreign policy

Neither motive, method nor timing point to Russian involvement in the alleged poisoning of an old Russian spy in Britain.

Russia could surely have conceived a much less clumsy, less public manner in which to execute a man it once held in jail, and to do so on the eve of hosting the World Cup of Soccer simply defies reason.

By contrast, Britain conveniently failed to disclose that the Russian inventor of Novichok nerve gas defected to America decades ago, sharing his secrets with the west and rendering this nerve agent much less a “smoking gun” than has been implied.

Curiously, the attack took place within 12 kms of Porton Down, Britain’s Chemical Weapons research facility, which is not only capable of producing Novichok but which coincidentally, received a 48 million pound budget increase a few days after the attack.

Having helped fabricate Iraq’s WMD, Britain is today offering half truths and circumstantial evidence in order to incite self-righteous indignation, while simultaneously deriding any consideration of jurisprudence, justice or fairness which asserts that Russia be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Canada would do better to keep the Russian diplomats, and to expel hysteria from our foreign policy decisions.

Mike Ward

Duncan