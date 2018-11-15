Many basic concerns stay with us

Expansion of Motorsport Circuit doesn’t fit

Recently, in the mail, we received an invitation to an Open House at the Motorsport Circuit, to learn about their updated expansion plans.

We appreciate their willingness to engage the public and to attempt to mitigate problems. However many basic concerns stay with us, for example:

1. Use of precious fossil fuels for such an activity;

2. production of carbon emission from such an activity;

3. production of significant noise;

4. extensive areas of blacktop which change drainage patterns and the natural percolation of surface water through soil layers;

5. habitat destruction for native flora and fauna and

6. chemical pollution of aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems.

The 2018 Cowichan Visitor Guide is entitled: “SLOW DOWN SAVOUR LIFE COWICHAN”. The Motorsport Circuit does not fit. We believe North Cowichan should never have allowed this facility in the first place. Any expansion is insane.

Gail and Stephen Mitchell

Duncan