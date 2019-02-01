Enough with the plastic already!

I totally agree with Ms/ Ramsdin’s letter in the (Jan. 30) Citizen.

The amount of plastic wrap and Styrofoam trays in use in our Supermarkets is appalling, considering the widespread knowledge of how plastic chokes our wildlife and our waters. Even more disturbing is seeing organic produce, such as mushrooms, in a Styrofoam tray with plastic wrap.

I am now shopping for things not wrapped this way, and encourage others to do the same, commenting to the produce manager, and trying to help save the planet in any small way we can. We can take our own bags for bulk produce and use them many times over.

P. Foot

Duncan