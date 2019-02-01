Enough with the plastic already!

Enough with the plastic already!

I totally agree with Ms/ Ramsdin’s letter in the (Jan. 30) Citizen.

The amount of plastic wrap and Styrofoam trays in use in our Supermarkets is appalling, considering the widespread knowledge of how plastic chokes our wildlife and our waters. Even more disturbing is seeing organic produce, such as mushrooms, in a Styrofoam tray with plastic wrap.

I am now shopping for things not wrapped this way, and encourage others to do the same, commenting to the produce manager, and trying to help save the planet in any small way we can. We can take our own bags for bulk produce and use them many times over.

P. Foot

Duncan

Previous story
Editorial: Forest Discovery Centre needs our help after devastating storm
Next story
Is state censorship on the way?

Just Posted

Cowichan Cougars keep rolling in 2019

Over 30 women’s soccer team undefeated so far this year

Cowichan Valley shelters filling up as winter cold takes hold

Women’s shelter forced to turn away five women one night

Editorial: Forest Discovery Centre needs our help after devastating storm

After trees came down, the repair work must begin on important Valley attraction

Theo the Pig settling in at Cowichan Valley farm animal sanctuary

It’s been a long six months for Theo

Isles beat Westshore Wolves in dramatic shootout

McClintick scores for Kerry Park, Rook bars the door

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Extreme Air files response denying any responsibility in death of 46-year-old

Most Read