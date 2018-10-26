Congratulations to all seven trustees who were elected.

Encouraged to continue promoting Rights of the Child

Congratulations to all seven trustees who were elected. I am however pleased with the 4,314 votes I received.

Those numbers give me encouragement to keep promoting The Convention of the Rights of the Child; this is my 21st year doing so and on my own dime and time.

On Feb. 27, 1997 Bob Ringma MP got me the details on Canada’s involvement in The Convention of the Rights of the Child. It took Canada from Nov. 20, 1998 to 1992 to get in force as the UN wanted Reservations and Understandings on; Article (i) 21, and (ii) 37, and 30; that was because the UN would not let Canada sign without aboriginal acknowledgment.

The Rights of the Child can be broadly categorized under three main headings.

• The Right to Survival; through the provision of adequate food, shelter, clean water and primary health care.

• The Right to Protection; from abuse, neglect and exploitation, including the right to special protection in times of war.

• The Right to Develop; in a safe environment, through the provision of formal education, constructive play, advanced health care and opportunity to participate in the social, economic and religious life of their culture — free.

John A. McDonald

Duncan