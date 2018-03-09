EMF worries? Look at cell phones

I have put my cell to sleep, carry it when out of the house, shut off unless an emergency.

EMF worries? Look at cell phones

I am so pleased that my “Chicken Little” letter created so much interest. Now that so many are aware of our radiation infusion let’s take a look at it.

In our classrooms there are so many cell phones on and texting, how about tests there? How about having local testing in this Valley? What about the new blood sugar test strapped to your arm and read on your cell or computer? Cars are getting more electronically controlling crap, even self-driving is coming.

I could give you a list of many pages but all you have to do is look around. Most problems are easy to solve. Don’t give your kid a cell phone, no more cyberbulling, more attention in the classroom.

I have put my cell to sleep, carry it when out of the house, shut off unless an emergency. A few days ago I was in a bank lineup and seven of the eight in front of me were on their cell, many are so addicted.

John McDonald

Duncan

Previous story
This is Barrett’s complete legacy
Next story
Get on right side of history, no to Kinder Morgan

Just Posted

Lexi Bainas column: Music, dinner theatre, and the search for a conductor

Our esteemed founder and enduring musical director/conductor Garth Williams is retiring.

Girls wanted for flag football league

Long running women’s league adding junior divisions

Women’s Day rally draws crowd in Duncan

There have been some successes, but on other fronts little has changed from the 1940s.

Cowichan 49ers outlast Prospect Lake in Tony Grover Cup quarterfinals

Defending champs on to semifinals

VIDEO: Queen of Patter, brings her music to Crofton on Sunday

With a huge repertoire to draw on, Pancel has a lot to offer in From Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks issues during his visit to Cowichan

NDP leader finishing four-day tour of Island

Coming up in Cowichan: Big book sale

In the fall, club members collected over 1,000 books

Reconcili-ACTION gives Canadians next steps for reconciliation

Community leaders from around Canada are issuing weekly challenges as part of the #Next150 campaign

Victoria Royals to dress like Don Cherry tonight

The themed jerseys are in support of the Kidney Foundation of Canada

2 dogs die in attacks as deep snow pushes B.C. cougars out of Cariboo forests

Conservation Office fielding three to five calls a week in the Cariboo due to deep snow

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Poster in B.C. schools about white privilege hits nerve with some parents

Schools in the Gold Trail District display posters of officials sharing experiences with racism

Canada’s Worst Driver looking for next round of bad drivers

Nominations are now open for the popular Discovery Canada TV series

VIDEO: Inside look at B.C. biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

City of Surrey says project is a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management

Most Read