Electric vehicle charging capacity good move

A slightly larger fuse panel, use heavier wires and install a washer/dryer plug in the garage.

North Cowichan council voted to require for new construction to install infrastructure to install chargers for electric cars. What it means is to use a slightly larger fuse panel, use heavier wires and install a washer/dryer plug in the garage.

Two councilors voted against it “stating that it should be up to the markets to decide the future of electric-vehicle technology and not local government.” The markets don’t have to decide it, the people have done that already. Not to bore you with electric car sale stats, here is what some governments are doing: London, England, is installing electric outlets at lamp posts near parking meters, many cities in California require to have charging stations installed in new construction (not only the wire and plug), 10 countries have decided to ban gas and diesel cars by 2030-2040 (Norway by 2025).

Councilor Siebring: “My perception is people…don’t have the income to buy electric vehicles.” Nissan Leaf (electric) = $30,000. Toyota Camry (gas) = $36,000. And check the prices in five years time, they will be lower; an engine in a gas car has 10,000 moving parts, an electric car has 20, yes, 20 (cheaper to build).

Mayor Lefebure on the proposal, “New buildings will be there for a long time, so we need to look to the future.” Good for him. I have an electric car and live in a 1982 house. A refit would be hundreds of dollars and messy so I have to put up with long charging times.

Wolfgang Lehwald

Mill Bay

