Elders Gathering a big success

Two thumbs up to the Cowichan Tribes for a job well done hosting the 42nd Annual Elders Gathering.

Thank you to the many volunteers, catering services, vendors and entertainers. We enjoyed three days of reminiscing with old and new friends, workshops and shopping.

A special thank you to our gracious King and Queen. Ed Elliot and Juanita Elliot.

And lastly a shout out to the Island Savings Centre. What a beautiful facility!

Buddy Hamilton,

Port Alberni,