Editorial: Water and fire take centre stage as summer approaches

May has so far been exceptionally dry

Have you thought about summer water conservation yet?

We should conserve water all year as we can, of course, but it becomes all the more critical over the summer months as things dry out and rain can be hard to come by.

May has so far been exceptionally dry, and folks with gardens have likely already started doing some watering, if they have new plants to baby into adulthood.

Stage 1 water restrictions have come into effect, as they do automatically every year, but much is still permissible under this lowest of the restriction levels, including car washing and pool filling.

Into this atmosphere came the information recently on just how various areas are doing in the Cowichan Water Conservation Challenge. Cowichan Bay came out as the top savers, having dropped their water consumption by 27 per cent by 2013. The usage leader is still Ladysmith, where folks use just 189 litres per person per day (Cowichan Bay 223 litres, North Cowichan 283 litres, Mill Bay 240 litres).

The message? There’s plenty of room for improvement. If you haven’t yet considered what you can do to conserve water, now’s the time to start.

And that’s just compared to our surrounding communities. Other places in the world use far, far less water than we do in Canada, and not just third world countries where water is scarce. We score far behind most European countries in terms of how much water we conserve.

On the other end of the spectrum, fire was also in the news last week. Burning bans came into effect for the Coastal Fire Centre area, in which the Cowichan Valley is located. This doesn’t yet include campfires, but we imagine that’s coming later in the season if the weather continues to be mostly rainless.

One doesn’t usually think about the threat of forest fires in May, but this year we have to.

It’s a good reminder, after a winter of wet weather, that we need to be careful when we get out into nature. Part of the reason for some of the devastating flooding happening further inland in B.C. right now is the fires they went through last summer and the changes in the landscape.

It only takes on small spark to create a big problem that can have far-reaching consequences you never intended or wanted.

Previous story
Drivesmart column: It’s motorcycle season

Just Posted

VIDEO: ‘The last thing we want is a free-for-all’: Lake Cowichan council tells crowd

Zoning changes are needed if the town is to have any control over pot shop locations and more

Editorial: Water and fire take centre stage as summer approaches

May has so far been exceptionally dry

Mountain Man joins search for Ben Kilmer

Kevin Shiell has been putting his extensive outdoor skills to good use

Descoteau family leans on strong support after double tragedy

Two years since shocking death occurred in Chemainus

MP pleased with campaign time cap included in new legislation

His goal is to tighten up election lengths and in doing so save a lot of money.

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized

Othman Hamdan was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September

Will Taylor Swift’s high concert ticket prices stop scalpers?

Move by artist comes as B.C. looks to how to regulate scalpers and bots reselling concert tickets

36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire

As warmer weather nears, chief fire officer Kevin Skrepnek says too soon to forecast summer

Ariana Grande sends message of hope on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Prince William joins survivors and emergency workers for remembrance service

B.C. flood risk switches from snowmelt to rainfall: River Forecast Centre

Kootenays and Fraser River remain serious concerns

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Canadian government spending tens of millions on Facebook ads

From January 2016 to March 2018, feds spent more than $24.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads

Most Read

  • Editorial: Water and fire take centre stage as summer approaches

    May has so far been exceptionally dry