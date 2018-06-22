Editorial: Voting in June 23 referendum on amalgamation is critical

We are concerned about just how many people are going to ultimately make this decision.

In the last week, the Citizen has been inundated with letters about the pending vote on the possible amalgamation of the City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan.

It seems a good number of citizens of these two municipalities are passionately either for, or against the idea of the two areas merging under one government.

And yet, we are concerned about just how many people are going to ultimately make this decision. Voter turnout for referenda is traditionally below that for other elections where governments are being chosen, and even for those, voter tallies have increasingly fallen victim to apathy.

Nevertheless, there are no stipulations for this referendum as to how many people need to turn out to vote in order for the question to either pass or be defeated. The decision will be made by those who show up. The threshold for approval is a simple 50 plus one per cent in both Duncan and North Cowichan. If either area is a no, it is defeated.

This is a critical decision more than a century in the making. The futures of both areas will be deeply impacted by what voters decide on June 23. Should only a relative few cast ballots it will leave questions in the community about whether the result really is the will of the electorate or not. A shadow will hang over whatever comes next.

Some people in the community really will not care one way or another. But most, if they take a minute to think about it, will have an opinion, a feeling or a preference. It will only take a few minutes to vote, to make that preference known. Even if you don’t feel strongly enough to have written a letter to the newspaper, don’t you want to have your say? This truly is about shaping the future of your community.

Don’t be invisible.

Previous story
Reasonable people can disagree — and appreciating those differences make us stronger

Just Posted

Editorial: Voting in June 23 referendum on amalgamation is critical

We are concerned about just how many people are going to ultimately make this decision.

Lake Flashback: Water, fire and high school graduation

“12-year-old: His home was on fire but he knew what to do”

Summer Games equipment funding will have lasting impact

Cowichan 2018 will get money for rowing, swimming, triathlon and wrestling equipment

Pickleball players preparing for Vancouver Island championships

Cowichan Lake club holds mock tournament

Valuable wood carving stolen from prominent local carver

Thefts have become big problem for Tyler Cochrane

VIDEO: Trades jobs the way of the future on Vancouver Island?

Hundreds of people attend Black Press Career Fair in Nanaimo

Coming up in Cowichan: From Conquering Cobble Hill to a garden tour

Conquer Cobble Hill on Saturday, June 23 Mill Bay Marine Search and… Continue reading

Rescued Oregon family simply unprepared for adventure, RCMP say

Agencies now helping the group of four get to their destination in Alaska

Large B.C. tree dies after possible poisoning

Police and District investigate after large chestnut tree’s rapid decline

Canucks release 2018-19 season schedule

Vancouver to face Calgary Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 3, for home opener

VIDEO: Luxury Home and Design Show opens with Italian flare

Event set to run Friday to Sunday at BC Place in Vancouver

Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

The new fund aims to help customers who find themselves in financial emergencies

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Fake cops ‘arrest’ woman, steal $6,000 in latest CRA scam

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Most Read