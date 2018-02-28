Editorial: Time to slow down on Highway 18

Do we need more speed enforcement on Highway 18?

The busy road is the major artery feeding into and out of the Cowichan Lake area. It is paved, the sightlines are good for the most part, but weather and large animals (elk) can make it treacherous at times.

All too often, the drivers themselves can prove a hazard as well.

The problem has been highlighted recently in part due to the revelation of just how many elk have been killed by drivers. It’s not all the fault of the drivers, of course. Elk are unpredictable and can leap out seemingly from nowhere in front of a vehicle. At night, they can be particularly had to see until it is too late. Even when someone is doing the speed limit, that can result in a collision.

But the odds of a poor outcome go up drastically with someone’s speed. The faster someone is going, the less chance they have too catch the glint of an eye or rack with their headlights as they approach. The faster they are going the less chance they have to swerve or brake.

Remember, the outcome isn’t necessarily going to be negative only for the elk. There is a good chance, with the size of an elk, that drivers can be seriously injured as well.

We get it. A lot of people using Highway 18 know the road well. Often they are commuting to or from work, and are just eager to get home after a long day. What’s a few kilometres over the speed limit? Unfortunately, that few kilometres seems to creep up and up and up.

Speedsters then get impatient with those who don’t know the road, or wish to drive with more caution, creating even more danger by angrily tailgating in an effort to force someone in front to speed up. (One should never try to force someone to go faster than they are comfortable with.)

Or they pull out to roar past, whether it’s a designated passing zone or not, and whether there is only one vehicle or a whole row of cars in front of them. It’s a roll of the dice that their driving twin isn’t barrelling head on towards them around the bend they can’t see beyond.

Then there’s the fact that Highway 18 can see some of the worst and most unpredictable weather in the Cowichan Valley, with an increased risk of snow and ice as the elevation rises.

Maybe it’s time for a few speed traps to slow folks down. And maybe it’s time for folks to take a deep breath and re-evaluate whether the risks they are taking are worth the reward.