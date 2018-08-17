Editorial: Referendums threaten to get lost in election shuffle

Most people’s default position is, understandably, “don’t raise my taxes”.

Most people’s default position is, understandably, “don’t raise my taxes”.

But there are some things that come along that are worth spending money on as a community.

In serious danger of getting lost in the shuffle during this fall’s municipal elections, when people around the Cowichan Valley will head to the polls to pick councils for the City of Duncan, Municipality of North Cowichan, Town of Lake Cowichan and the Cowichan Valley Regional District board, along with the school district board, are two very important referendums on topics of major note.

Already those who have been vocal on the topic seem to portend a decided “no” vote for the referendum on the CVRD implementing an affordable housing tax to create funding to address issues of affordable housing and homelessness in the region, two serious problems.

The second referendum is to establish a water service function at the CVRD that could take a regional approach to drinking water and watershed management issues. Think water conservation and the weir at Cowichan Lake, among others. As the Cowichan Valley sits squarely in a Level 4 drought, the highest level possible, with rivers threatening to run dry, it’s no small thing.

Approval for either of these ideas looks like an uphill battle. Foremost is the challenge of getting a decent number of voters out, and as previously stated, we bet the default for those who don’t choose to find out much about either plan will be “no thanks”.

So if you feel strongly about either of these issues, the time to campaign is now. Even though we’ve printed stories on both these topics numerous times we’d bet most people remain fuzzy on the details both of what’s being proposed and why.

Our hope is that people will at least take the time to find out before they cast their ballots.

Previous story
Bill for new hospital scary amount of money

Just Posted

Sangha chooses jury trial in Duncan confinement case

Alleged to have held and beaten woman over three days in a Cowichan Valley home

Editorial: Referendums threaten to get lost in election shuffle

Most people’s default position is, understandably, “don’t raise my taxes”.

Correction to CVRD referendum story

Simple majority required to pass, not two-thirds

Wildfire sparks at Mayo Lake in Cowichan Valley

It is suspected to be human-caused

Cowichan Capitals make another trade with camp on the horizon

New arrival Vincent Millette will be on hand when camp opens on Aug. 20

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Meida

Whole city of Kimberley on an evacuation alert due to wildfires

Residents woke up Friday morning being told to get ready to leave any moment

Feds to allow charities to engage in political, but not partisan, activity

The plan is to allow charities to pursue political activities

Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations

Canadian officials have insisted they’re unfazed by being left out of the discussions

B.C. judge who cried during a victim statement to rule on recusing herself

The judge will decide if she’ll disqualify herself from sentencing a man for sexual assault

Photographer files complaint with police after alleged assault on the job

Toronto photographer says he was attacked while covering a protest

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

Minister optimistic after 2 days of Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Canadian and U.S. officials met in Nelson Wednesday and Thursday to discuss future of the treaty

Most Read

  • Bill for new hospital scary amount of money

    Why is this looking a little like the Island rail fiasco

  • Editorial: Referendums threaten to get lost in election shuffle

    Most people’s default position is, understandably, “don’t raise my taxes”.