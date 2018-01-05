Vacancy rates are low, and senior renters are especially vulnerable. (file photo)

Editorial: Plight of senior renters a quiet crisis

Seniors are badly affected by the lack of affordable rentals.

When people think about the lack of affordable rental housing in the Cowichan Valley they usually think of the single parents, or families with children who survive on low income.

Not often considered are seniors. And yet seniors are badly affected by the lack of affordable rentals.

According to a report issued last month by B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie, almost 20 per cent of seniors rent. These seniors are facing harder and harder times Mackenzie tells us.

Rents for a one-bedroom apartment have increased 6.7 per cent, with no increase to the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters subsidy cap and basic retirement income rising only 1.2 per cent. The gap is stark.

“The economic reality for seniors who rent is the most dire,” said Mackenzie. “We know that seniors have the lowest median income of any age cohort over 25 and we know that the poverty rate for seniors increased by 24 per cent since 2005, the largest increase of any age cohort. The ability of seniors, particularly those aged 80 and greater to move to less expensive neighbourhoods is very limited. Seniors must be located near transit and services given they will depend on these more and more as they age.”

It all adds up to a quiet crisis.

We know that seniors facing this mounting affordability crisis will look to try to cut costs elsewhere, areas that can include food and medications. This in turn impacts their health (not to mention the stress of trying to maintain a roof over their heads), which ends up costing taxpayers in hospital care and emergency interventions, and even the move to seniors care homes before seniors would have had to otherwise.

There are some moves in the community towards building some affordable housing, but it’s not nearly enough. We haven’t fixed it yet and there are no laurels to rest on.

Previous story
Do you know Sharon Deschenes?

Just Posted

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan tops list with 22 per cent as property assessments jump in Cowichan Valley

With Victoria house prices and availability skyrocketing, buyers looking north are pushing up values

Sign association defends flashing LED lights

North Cowichan preparing staff report on issue after complaint

Editorial: Plight of senior renters a quiet crisis

Seniors are badly affected by the lack of affordable rentals.

Column: Include SAR in new operations centre

Why the CVRD can’t incorporate Cowichan Search and Rescue into such a centre is baffling.

Alleged mistreatment at hospital has Cowichan Bay woman speaking out

Island Health says it will investigate

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Cowichan Coffee Time: Hampers, gingerbread, police and firefighters

• On the evening of Dec. 19 the Duncan Eagles donated a… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Chip it Kerry… Continue reading

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Unemployment rate drops to 5.7%, reaches lowest mark in more than 40 years

December reading marked the 13th-straight month of job gains

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show

Two B.C. cities soldier on with decades-old ban on self-serve gas pumps

Coquitlam and Richmond don’t let commuters pump their own gas

Canada will face Sweden for IIHF World Junior Championship gold

Canada defeated the Czech Republic 7-2 in the semi-final at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

Nanaimo man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

Most Read