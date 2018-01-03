Restricting the use of fireworks is a step in the right direction. (file photo)

Editorial: New fireworks restrictions step in right direction

Animal owners everywhere will cheer the decision

We’re not entirely sure how effective it will be in practice, but we welcome the further restrictions North Cowichan is placing on fireworks in the municipality.

We hope the Cowichan Valley Regional District follows suit.

Animal owners everywhere will cheer the decision by North Cowichan council to restrict the setting off of fireworks to just three days of the year: Jan. 1 (New Year’s), Oct. 31 (Halloween), and July 1 (Canada Day).

Anyone wanting another day will have to make a specific request.

And therein lies the catch. Many of those who are a nuisance setting off fireworks and firecrackers willy-nilly don’t take part in the mandatory permit process anyway.

So it’s unlikely these new rules will faze them or put a dent in their constant bang, bang, bang that terrifies any nearby animals, from horses and cattle to dogs and cats.

It’s not that we don’t enjoy a good fireworks display. The community type put on by the fire departments for various celebrations can be wonderful. And while those worried about their pets or livestock still likely grit their teeth, at least these are advertised far enough in advance to make plans to mitigate the impact.

By far the more problematic are the non-compliers who seem to find it fun to run around in the dark for weeks (Halloween is often the worst time of year for this) surrounding one of the above dates tossing firecrackers and other fireworks here, there and everywhere, disturbing everyone unfortunate enough to live in the vicinity.

One has no idea how safety any of these is being used.

Enforcement, of course, is the problem. Even if one were to phone bylaw officers about the nuisance, it would be tough to catch the offenders in the act. But at least having a bylaw that can be enforced is a step in the right direction.

Previous story
Canada should bring back capital punishment
Next story
There should be no municipal tax increase in 2018

Just Posted

North Cowichan to review its gun-use rules

More recreational trails bringing hikers and hunters together

North Cowichan wants share of sales tax revenue from marijuana sales

Municipality to sends letter to province asking that local governments 50 per cent

Editorial: New fireworks restrictions step in right direction

Animal owners everywhere will cheer the decision

Editorial: More dust, tourism notable trends in 2017

It all points in one direction. Up, up, up.

Year in Review: New faces and goodbyes in 2017

War veteran 94-year-old George Brewster headed to Dieppe, France in 2017, to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Winter Wonderland at arena draws big Cowichan Lake crowd

Ice skating, pick-up hockey, visits with Santa, toboggan run and fireside lounge: it’s a great time

Year in review: Entertainment busy in 2017

2017 has been quite a year for entertainment in the Cowichan Valley.… Continue reading

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

Bower’s grandson and Leafs president Shanahan to pay tribute to late goalie

Canada moves to world juniors semi-final with win over Swiss

Dubé scores one goal in quarter-final win over Switzerland at 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

UPDATE: Two male victims killed in head on collision on Sea-to-Sky Tuesday

Six people were taken to hospital and a ‘car smashed to pieces’ in crash north of Squamish

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

Most Read