Editorial: Money creeping in as key factor in local elections

Increasingly, candidates also need to have a pretty substantial bank balance

The question of the place of money in democracy and elections has long been a thorny one, but local elections in relatively small communities such as those that comprise the Cowichan Valley have long been a bit of a bastion, where candidates didn’t have to be either independently wealthy or well financially backed to win a seat on council, or the mayor’s chair.

That is changing. Sadly.

Fundraising is a huge part of the life of many federal and provincial politicians, with the major political parties needing millions in the kitty to fund an election campaign.

And to be clear, it still isn’t that extreme for local candidates — and we believe that shoe leather still holds a lot of sway in garnering votes municipally. The more doors a candidate can knock on, the more people they can get out and meet, the better.

But increasingly, candidates also need to have a pretty substantial bank balance, and that’s troubling when one considers that ideally, anyone should be able to run for office and stand an equal chance of winning.

Last election North Cowichan mayoral candidates topped the expense chart, with the top two spending more than $20,000 apiece. This year, expense limits have been set, but we won’t see a reduction in dollars they’re allowed to spend. For the 2018 campaign the mayoral candidate limit for North Cowichan is a whopping $23,588.80. Councillors can spend up to $11,872.48. In Duncan and Lake Cowichan the mayoral limit is $10,000. For councillors it’s $5,000.

That’s a lot of money for many people. Not that everyone will spend to the max, but more than $10,000 to be a North Cowichan councillor? More than $23,000 to be mayor? Yikes. It’s certainly becoming out of reach for a lot of good people who might look at that and be discouraged.

Money should not define a successful candidacy. It’s not yet too late to stop the trend at the local level.

Previous story
Mary Lowther column: Great started plants right at the local grocery store

Just Posted

Slow pace of Cowichan Valley Regional District animal bylaw raises concerns

CVRD official said process still on track

Editorial: Money creeping in as key factor in local elections

Increasingly, candidates also need to have a pretty substantial bank balance

SAR personnel from across Island join in as search continues for Ben Kilmer

The volunteers are searching a five-kilometre area in the Menzies Road/Cowichan Lake Road area

Mary Lowther column: Great started plants right at the local grocery store

This led me to approach Janice Shand, Country Grocer’s gardening maven, to pick her brains.

‘A surreal moment’ as Anderson prepares for Memorial Cup

Swift Current Broncos to play for national junior championship

Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

A look at how Alexa Middelaer’s death inspired a new campaign to crack down on drunk drivers in B.C.

Coming up in Cowichan: Spring fair; Christian Science lecture; market

Get ready for some family fun with the Drinkwater Elementary School PAC annual spring fair

Cowichan Coffee Time: New principal, and fundraising galore

• School District 79 introduced Nicole Miller, who has been appointed principal… Continue reading

Steinbach Pistons out of RBC Cup after 4-1 loss to Chilliwack

The host Chiefs eliminated the Manitoba champs with a convincing win and move on to the semi-final.

Intense U.K. media scrutiny of Markle baffles Canadians watching it unfold

The criticism of Meghan Markle’s extended family has left a sour taste for many Canadian tourists

Broncos start legislated process to deal with money from GoFundMe campaign

Broncos president Kevin Garinger says Saskatchewan has legislation to deal with fund administration

B.C. high school girls go braless to protest dress code

A group of Princeton, B.C. students went braless in protest after being directed to cover up bra straps

B.C. remains at ‘significant’ flood risk if rainfall, heat continues

Around 3,600 people are already under evacuation order

New homeless camp called Discontent City gets set up in Nanaimo

People experiencing homelessness in Nanaimo plan to resist requests that they move along

Most Read